Firekeepers, Gun Lake casinos to stay open despite new MDHHS COVID order

According to Gun Lake Casino's website, the Gun Lake Tribe is a sovereign government and has decided to remain open.

MICHIGAN, USA — Two West Michigan casinos are staying open after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced new COVID-19 restrictions.

The changes force casinos to close. The new restriction also limits restaurants and bars to only be open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery services.

Firekeepers Casino has also decided to remain open with around 40 percent of available slot machines in play. Firekeepers' website has health and safety protocols listed, requiring facial coverings and prohibiting smoking in the building.

Starting Friday, Gun Lake Casino will make more changes that include closing all dining and drinking amenities, along with alcohol services. Beverage stations for coffee, soda, and water will remain open. Hours of operation will remain 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The order from the health department goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 12:01 a.m. for the next three weeks. It is not a blanket stay-home action like in the spring. The order leaves open any work that cannot be performed from home, including manufacturing, construction and health occupations. Outdoor gatherings, outdoor dining and parks remain open.

