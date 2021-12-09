First case of COVID-19 variant Omicron detected in Kent County

Vaccine records indicate the Kent County adult was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster dose.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The first case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron has been detected in a resident in Kent County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The MDHHS was first made aware of the variant on Dec. 3. The CDC confirmed the variant to be Omicron Thursday.

The Kent County Health Department is coordinating with the MDHHS on the investigation of this case. Vaccine records indicate the Kent County adult was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster dose.

"The identification of the Omicron variant is not unexpected," says Dr. Adam London, Kent County Health Department Director. "We are fortunate that we have effective, safe and available vaccines that can protect us from this illness. We continue to urge people to get their vaccine and to get their boosters as soon as they are eligible."

The Omicron variant, B.1.1.529, was classified as a Variant of Concern by the CDC on Nov. 30. Variants are classified as variants of concern if they show evidence of being more contagious, causing more severe illness or resistance to diagnostics, treatments or vaccines.

"We are concerned, although not surprised, about the discovery of the Omicron variant in Michigan," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. ""We continue to urge Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated and continue participating in measures we know slow the spread of the virus by wearing well-fitting masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and testing for COVID-19. Vaccines are our best defense against the virus and how we can manage the spread of COVID-19."

According to the MDHHS, there are several factors contributing to current case rates. However, according to state data, unvaccinated persons have 4.4 times the risk of testing positive for covid-19 and 9.3 times the risk of dying from covid-19 than people who are fully vaccinated.

