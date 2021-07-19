First case of Delta variant identified in Barry County

The health department says there are likely more unidentified Delta variant cases in Barry County.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) announced Monday that the first case of the Delta variant has been identified in Barry County. Officials say the individual tested positive on July 5 and is not vaccinated.

The health department is encouraging Michiganders to take precaution against the Delta variant by doing the following:

Get vaccinated for COVID-19 when available and eligible. For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, this means receiving both doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.

Wear a mask around others if not vaccinated.

Stay six feet apart from others if not vaccinated.

Wash hands often.

Ventilate indoor spaces

The BEDHD says that evidence currently suggests that vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. Officials also say that this strain appears to be more transmissible and may lead to a higher risk of severe infection or death, although more research must be done on this topic.

While the first case of the Delta variant was identified in Ottawa County last month, the BEDHD says only a small percentage of COVID-19 cases involve this strain. However, it is likely more unidentified cases of the Delta variant in Barry County, according to the health department.

To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.