First case of South African COVID-19 variant identified in Michigan

The variant is believed to be more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating across the US for over a year.

LANSING, Mich. — The first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 was identified Monday in a male child living in Jackson County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)

B.1.351 was first detected in South African in October 2020. The variant is believed to be more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating across the US for over a year. However, there has been no identification that it increases clinical outcomes or disease severity, according to the MDHHS.

“We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan, although it was not unexpected,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

“We continue to urge Michiganders to follow a research-based approach by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

B.1.351 has been identified in at least 20 other states and jurisdictions in the U.S. The MDHHS said this is the only know case identified in Michigan, but it’s possible there are more cases that have not been identified. Case investigation is currently underway to determine close contacts.

According to the MDHHS, available evidence suggests that current tests and vaccines work against the variant. To prevent the spread of the virus, the MDHHS recommends that Michiganders do the following:

Get vaccinated for COVID-19

Wear a mask around others

Stay six feet away from others

Wash hands often

Ventilate indoor spaces

As of March 8, Michigan has also identified 516 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in 23 state jurisdictions.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.