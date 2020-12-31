First MDOC employee vaccinated Wednesday

Kinross Correctional Facility had the first recorded prisoner case in the department in mid-March.

Wednesday, the first employee of the Michigan Department of Corrections received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health unit manager Cindi Jenkins, who has worked for the department for 30 years, received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie.

Jenkins said once she learned the vaccine would soon be available to her and her staff, she did her research and consulted her medical provider, but in the end, it was a “no-brainer.”

“I’m a nurse. I believe in science. I believe vaccines save lives,” Jenkins said. “I have full faith in the medical community and science and research.”

Kinross Correctional Facility had the first recorded prisoner case in the department in mid-March, and then went most of the year without any cases. However, in November an outbreak occurred and about 80% of the prisoner population tested positive. There were also 119 employees who tested positive, including half of her healthcare team. Two of those employees are still off work.

“It’s been a rough nine months. We are all tired,” she said. “It feels like it has encompassed your life. It’s all we talk about.”

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine phase plan, healthcare staff who provide direct care, including QMHPs and behavioral health, are the first MDOC employees eligible to receive the vaccine as they fall under priority 1A3b. All other facility employees will fall under priority 1B. Prisoners fall under Phase 2 of the MDHHS plan.

