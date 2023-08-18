First U.S. case of new COVID variant found in Michigan

BA.2.86 has been detected four times in Denmark, Israel and in Michigan. It is not known what risks, if any this may pose to public health.

LANSING, Mich. — Scientists have detected a new variant of COVID in Michigan. It is the first time the strain has been identified in the United States.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spokesperson, the CDC is closely tracking a new lineage of the virus called BA.2.86. It has many mutations, making it distinct from current circulating lineages.

A representative for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said there have been four cases detected in Denmark, Israel and the United States (Michigan).

"Based on the available evidence, we do not yet know what risks, if any, this may pose to the public’s health beyond what has been seen with other currently circulating lineages," said a CDC spokesperson.

The CDC is working with international and domestic partners to learn more information about the strain.

"The COVID-19 vaccine remains our best defense against serious illness or death from the virus and we encourage all eligible Michiganders to get up to date on their vaccine.," said an MDHHS spokesperson, "MDHHS will continue to monitor how the virus is affecting our state to dial up countermeasures when needed and then dial down as the situation improves. This could include guidance on masking and social distancing or increased testing and vaccination sites."

