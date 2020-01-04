GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — During this unprecendented time in the nation, Michiganders have been ordered to "Stay Home, Stay Safe" by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Restaurants, bars, coffee shops, movie theaters, malls and even gyms and fitness studios are closed all in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

That means that Fit4Mom Grand Rapids isn't putting on in-person workout classes.

Fit4Mom serves moms in many other ways though, and the Grand Rapids owner, Marissa Andersen, said the community is more important now than ever. The fitness group has transitioned, like so many gyms and fitness studios, to solely online classes.

The group will still offer all the same classes they always have. Andersen said Fit4Mom still plans on being there for moms in all stages of pregnancy and motherhood -- whether currently pregnant or with a couple kids in tow.

Andersen said it’s important more now than ever to make sure they stay available for the support of all their clients.

In a normal class moms bring their children to the workout. So, the consistency is just as important for the moms as it is the kids.

Andersen said any moms out there who isn’t involved with Fit4Mom to know they are welcome, especially now. There are local chapters all over West Michigan but with everything going up online -- it doesn't really matter where you live.

Fit4Mom also features kid-friendly crafts, playgroups, and educational information all online.

For more information about Fit4Mom Grand Rapids and how you can join a class, check out the website.

