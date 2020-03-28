LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families will now have access to additional food assistance benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, roughly 27,000 people will be temporarily exempt from federal work requirements to receive SNAP benefits.

“No Michigander should have to worry about putting food on the table for themselves and their families, especially during a global pandemic,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Any families not currently receiving the maximum amount of state benefits will receive those additional benefits for both March and April. According to the state, 350,000 households are eligible for this change. The remaining households already receive maximum benefits. Families will see the benefits on their Bridge Card by Monday, March 30.

The maximum allowable benefit for SNAP customers based on their respective household size are as follows:

One person - $194

Two persons - $355

Three persons - $509

Four persons - $646

Five persons - $768

Six persons - $921

Seven persons - $1,018

Eight persons - $1,164

The federal government is also providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday to waive federal work requirements.

Starting Tuesday, April 1, the three-month time limit for failing to meet work requirements will be lifted for able-bodied adults ages 18 through 49, who have no minor-age children and are able to work but are not working 80 hours a month.

The suspension on the time limit will continue through the end of the public health emergency declaration. MDHHS will provide updates on this date.

People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/mibridges or by contacting a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

Customer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Spanish and Arabic service is available. If you are deaf, deafblind or hard of hearing or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.