ROCKFORD, Mich. — Mata's Fun Food Concessions is asking for donations in order to feed semi-truck drivers and other essential workers for free.

According to a GoFundMe started by Tonya Mata, about $2,000 a day will cover all the meals that can be prepared at one location. Any excess money they receive will be donated to Kids' Food Basket when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home, Stay Safe order is lifted.

"It’s just a small way we can support our truckers who keep the food, medicine, mail and supplies moving," Mata wrote on GoFundMe.

The first trailer will be located in front of Ed Koehn Chevy, between Northland Drive and US-131, on M-57 in Rockford, Mich. There may be additional locations added at a later date.

The trailer will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 until 7 p.m. Menu items into Steak & Swiss sandwiches, hot dogs, corn dogs, elephant ears, cheese curds, deep fried pickles and French fries.

Menu window at Mata's Fun Food Concession. The food cart is giving away free food to semi-truck drivers and other essential workers.

About $8-10 would provide a full meal to a trucker or essential worker. If you would like to donate money for someone's meal, check out their GoFundMe.

Food Trailers for Truckers organized by Tonya Mata FOOD TRAILERS FOR TRUCKERS We are starting a plan to give as many free meals as possible to our truckers. About $2,000 a day will cover all the meals we can prepare at one location. Any excess money will be donated to the Kids Food Basket when the quarantine is lifted.

