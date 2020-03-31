MICHIGAN, USA — Feeding America West Michigan handed out food Monday at Gladiola Elementary.

The food giveaway was for anyone impacted by the temporary closure of bars, restaurants and other non-essential businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was just one of several distribution events planned by Feeding America West Michigan.

►CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL.

Later this week the group will host a food drive for people in the local retail industry. It will take place Wednesday, April 1 at Woodland Mall.

According to the nonprofit, "these mobile pantries are intended to serve mall employees who are unable to work at this time. However, anyone in need can attend to receive fresh produce and other food."

The food distributions will follow a drive-thru model to limit the amount of volunteer-recipient interaction.

Volunteers will load food into the attendees’ cars with gloved hands to ensure there is no physical contact and that six feet of space between individuals is achieved.

Attendees should place empty boxes, plastic tubs or laundry baskets in their trunk for approximately 50 pounds of food to be loaded into by volunteers.

