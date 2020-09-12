Ford Airport to serve as COVID-19 testing site starting Dec. 10

The testing site will be drive-up, no appointment needed and offer both rapid antigen tests and molecular PCR tests.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has partnered with TACKL Health to host a new COVID-19 testing site beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, becoming one of the first airports in the nation to do so.

The drive-up, no-appointment-needed site will offer both rapid antigen tests, which provide results in 15 minutes, and molecular PCR tests, which provide results in 24-48 hours. The testing site will initially be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The airport said those wishing to be tested do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms or a doctor’s referral.

Cost for the testing will be $75 for the rapid antigen, $125 for the molecular PCR or $160 for both tests. TACKL Health does not currently accept health insurance.

The airport said the testing site is open to all in the community, not just those traveling through the airport.

Testing will take place in the airport’s economy lot and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. When guests arrive, they will need to fill out an intake form using a QR code. If they are unable to access the form or need assistance, a technician will be available at the testing site.

TACKL Health provides full-service workplace health and COVID-19 solutions, including rapid mobilization for large-scale COVID-19 testing. The company is partnering with Grand Rapids-based NxGen MDx for lab testing.

TACKL is currently working with other airports, including Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Pittsburg International Airport, to launch similar testing sites.

For more information on the testing site, visit tacklhealth.com/grr.

