Ford temporarily halts work at 2 plants; Rolls cuts jobs

DETROIT — Ford temporarily halted production at two assembly plants Tuesday and Wednesday after three workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Big 3 automakers restarted their plants on Monday -- a big step in the motor city's return from the pandemic. The companies say they have implemented new safety measures for employees -- but the UAW has been critical of the move to reopen, saying it is too soon and too risky.

The shutdowns show the difficulty that automakers and other businesses will have in trying to reopen factories in the midst of the pandemic.

Aerospace engine maker Rolls-Royce plans to cut about 9,000 jobs globally as it grapples with the collapse of air travel due to the pandemic.

The new CEO of United Airlines says it may take until there is a vaccine for COVID-19 before most people feel comfortable about air travel.

