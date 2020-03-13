MICHIGAN, USA — The taprooms for Founders Brewing will be closed starting Friday, March 13 until April 5.

Founders posted on Facebook saying it is making the temporarily closing to protect employees and the community.

There are at least 12 presumptive confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and at least 3 in Kent County, according to state health officials.

Earlier on Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put in place a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

Founders said in the post that because they are a "large gathering place" and with the 250 people restrictions, they are keeping the community's health in mind.

The brewery will still pay employees during the closure and brewing operations will continue.

