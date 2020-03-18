GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. donated extra food from both its taproom kitchens to employees and local food banks amid the coronavirus closures.

The taprooms in Detroit and Grand Rapids have been closed since last week. According to a post by the brewing company, because the taprooms will be closed for another couple weeks, they didn't want waste the unused food in their kitchens.

"We didn't want to see any food from our kitchens go to waste, so we donated as much as possible to our hard-working employees," the post read.

The rest of the food from the Grand Rapids taproom, located at 235 Grandville Ave. SW, was donated to Feeding America West Michigan. The food from the Detroit taproom was donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

When Founders closed on Friday, March 13, it said it would still pay employees. Brewing operations would also continue.

Founders closed just days before Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order temporarily shutting down bars, restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, brewpubs, clubs, movie theaters, performance venues, fitness and recreation centers, spas and casinos. The restrictions will remain in place until Monday, March 30.

As of Wednesday, March 18 there are more than 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. There are nearly 10 cases of COVID-19 in West Michigan.

