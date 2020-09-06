Founders reopening Wednesday

The Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms will reopening Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders announced Monday that both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms would reopen this week.

"It’s been a long three months and we’ve missed you but we’re elated to announce that we are reopening our Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m.," the brewing company said on their website.

Before the taprooms will open, Founder said there would be some new safety precautions in place to adhere to state guidelines and social distancing.

Founders is limiting taproom capacity by 50% and all visitors will be required to wear masks or face covered at all times unless seated and maintain six feet of distance between other guests and staff.

Founders also said guests will be seated on a first come, first serve basis -- management exclusively on the Waitlist app. Click here to download for Grand Rapids and here to download for Detroit. No future reservations are available at this time.

All parties are limited to a 10 person maximum at this time.

Founders has swapped out all its flatware, napkins and salt and pepper shakers for single-use and compostable options and said that all touchpoints and restrooms, both private and public, will be cleaned and sanitized hourly.

"Both taprooms will be allowing fills of howler and growler containers brought from home. We will thoroughly wash and sanitize all growlers before filling," Founders wrote on their website.

The taprooms will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Read more about Founders' reopening guidelines here.

