GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens announced Friday it would temporarily close to the public due to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, concerns.

The closure goes into effect Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. Meijer Gardens said in a statement, the facility hopes to open again as soon as possible.

"While much of our institution is outdoors, and we have large indoor areas that allow for social distancing, out of an abundance of caution we are temporarily closing," a statement from the facility said.

Classes will continue unless otherwise notified. However, anyone signed up for a class through April 12, 2020 may request a full refund. Private events happening at Meijer Gardens during this time will take place if guests and staff are under a 100-person threshold.

The move comes just as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to temporarily ban events and gatherings of 250 people or more in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The temporary ban goes into effect on Friday as well.

LaughFest officials postponed some of the larger events happening this weekend, as well as Irish on Ionia and the Grand Rapids St. Patrick's Day Parade. Sporting events through MHSAA have been canceled or postponed as well. Nationally, the NBA and NHL have both cancelled their seasons. Other major sporting leagues have postponed seasons, pushed back games and will hold events without any spectators.

There are 12 presumptive confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. To slow the spread of the virus, Whitmer ordered all Michigan K-12 schools to close for three weekend, including all public, private and boarding schools.

