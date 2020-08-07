Free COVID-19 testing coming to Allegan on July 11

This testing event comes after a wave of positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Free COVID-19 testing will be available Saturday, July 11 at the Allegan County Human Services Building.

The testing event is a partnership between the Allegan County Health Department and the Michigan National Guard. Together, they will be providing free tests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“This free drive-thru event is to provide an opportunity for individuals to be tested even if they are not showing symptoms,” an Allegan County Health Department statement reads. “Individuals must be over the age of 18 to be tested. No doctor’s note or pre-screening is required.”

The department recommends that people who are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, fever, body aches or shortness of breath take a COVID-19 test, along with people who work with the public, live in congregate living facilities or who may have been exposed to the virus.

Individuals who are in need of transportation to the event can contact Allegan County Transportation (ACT) at 269-673-4229. Request transportation to the COVID-19 testing event by noon Friday to secure a ride. The health department said rides to the Human Services Building are free of charge.

This testing event comes after a wave of positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan. On Wednesday, the state reported 610 new positive cases of the virus and 10 new deaths. There has been a total of 67,237 positive cases in the state since the start of the virus.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.