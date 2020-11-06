Newaygo County health dept. putting on COVID-19 testing drive-thru this weekend

The drive-thru is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday, no appointment needed.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is offering free, drive-thru community testing for COVID-19.

The 2-day drive-thru event is in collaboration with the Michigan National Guard, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management.

The drive-thru will take place at the health department complex's parking lot, located at 1087 Newell Street in White Cloud. Organizers ask that participants enter the complex parking lot off of Williams Street by the Newaygo County Administration Building and the Newaygo County Courthouse.

The drive-thru will be open Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Organizers said no apartments are necessary and testing is on a first come, first serve basis.

All Newaygo County residents, ages 18 or older, are able to get tested and the health department said those interested do not need to be symptomatic to undergo testing.

A government issued photo identification for registration. This may include but not limited to a driver’s license, state ID card, passport, native tribal card, etc.

All testing will be done in accordance with social distancing guidance. For questions, email info@dhd10.org or call 231-305-8659.

