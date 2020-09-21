Fremont Cinemas under new management, will remain open

Earlier this month, the theater announced it would be closed for good due to the pandemic. Now, it looks like that won't be the case.

FREMONT, Mich — Fremont Cinemas has been saved.

The coronavirus pandemic nearly took out two West Michigan theaters, Fremont Cinemas on West Main Street in Fremont and Harbor Cinema on Henry Street in Norton Shores.

Earlier this month, the theaters announced it would be filing for bankruptcy due to the pandemic. Without customers for six months, the owners were behind on rent, projector lease payments, and other debt. They closed for good on Sept. 16.

However, over the weekend, Fremont Cinemas announced that new buyers has come forward at the last minute and the two theaters were saved.

"We are excited to announce that Fremont Cinemas has new local owners that have decided to take over and save the theater at the last minute!" Fremont Cinemas said on its Facebook page.

The new owners will also continue honoring yearly passes that patrons purchased during a fundraiser earlier in the year.

"We could not be more thrilled for the city of Fremont," the Facebook post continued. "--we want to again thank everyone for a great 7 years. The new owners are going to do great things!"

Fremont Cinemas expected the new owners to share further updates soon.

