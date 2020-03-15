FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont Public Schools is working feed families in the community during the school closures amid the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, the district will deliver school lunches and snacks between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The scheduled dates for the bus deliveries is as follows:

Tuesday, March 17—Friday, March 20

Monday, March 23—Friday, March 27

Monday, March 30—Friday, April 2

The district said on Facebook that additional dates will be added if the school closures continue.

Children ages 18 and under are invited to come to the bus when it stops at its regular stop to pick up their lunch. Parents are welcome to pick up lunch for their kids.

According to the district, each student at a bus stop will receive a bagged lunch and snack. "It will take a day or two to get the time and schedule in place, so please bear with us," Fremont Public Schools said in a post on Facebook.

►Here's how many cases of coronavirus there are in Michigan

For students who live in town, the district is always offering a “Grab-and-Go” lunch pickup opportunity on Monday, March 16 at Fremont Middle School from 11 a.m. to 1 p m. Beginning Tuesday, Fremont Public Schools will have two locations for picking up lunches at Fremont Middle School and the Pine Street School.

If the district missed your house or location, call 231-924-2350 to ensure your student gets a lunch. Questions and concerns can be directed to the same number.

►Here's a list of nonprofits, restaurants donating food during the COVID-19 school closure

Fremont Public Schools In order to support families through this difficult time, Fremont Pu... blic Schools will begin bus delivery of school lunches and snacks this Tuesday and continue with the following schedule: Tuesday, March 17-Friday, March 20 Monday, March 23-Friday, March 27 Monday, March 30-Friday, April 2 Additional dates will be added if closures continue.

Grand Rapids Public Schools recently opened seven nutrition service grab and go meal sites during the school closures as well. The meal sites are open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and offer up to two meals a day for children under the age of 18 for free. The meals are no limited to GRPS students.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she is ordering all K-12 schools to close starting Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5.

RELATED: Whitmer orders temporary ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people

RELATED: Whitmer orders all Michigan K-12 schools to close for 3 weeks

Whitmer declared a state of emergency earlier this week after the first cases in Michigan were confirmed to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Area business and events also closed done due to the virus.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus.

MORE STORIES ABOUT CORONAVIRUS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.