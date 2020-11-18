Funerals work to keep up with COVID-19 surge

November is recorded as the deadliest month this year for COVID-19 in Kent County.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in the month of November, with 24 deaths in Ottawa County as of Monday, Nov. 16, just shy of the record 25 deaths the in May.

November has proven to be the deadliest for COVID-19 so far this year in Kent County, with 64 deaths as of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The death care industry has been working to keep up with demands from the beginning of the pandemic as well as working with physicians to report COVID-19 deaths as soon as possible and attempt to provide families closure.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve seen a fair increase in business, but the most difficult part has been having to tell families that they’re not allowed to have as many people as they’d like to have," Rich VanderLaan, said.

Funerals have undergone numerous changes in operation under executive orders and mandates, most recently limiting their capacity to 25 people for the next three weeks.

"We have had to have reduction in staffing numbers so we have room for more people to come and visit with families," VanderLaan explained, adding that around 90-95% of services are currently being done via livestream.

Along with finding safe workarounds for families and loved ones, VanderLaan has taken extra COVID-19 precautions like partnering with Midwest Antimicrobials to treat the area.

While he notes the funeral home has been busier due to the pandemic, he said he hasn't noticed an influx in services in the month of November. However, VanderLaan said it's an unfortunate reality his team is always prepared for.