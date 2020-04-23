GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant provided more than 3,000 free meals in 30 days to unemployed and in need families. Now, its owners are continuing the restaurant's pledge for another two weeks.

The program was set to expire April 20, but the owners say the continued need led them to extend the program through May 5.

“It’s more than just providing food, it’s about providing hope and comfort,” said Garage Bar & Grill proprietor Kevin Farhat.

"Our sponsors were on board to extend the program and we had a new sponsor step up (Anderson Neitzel Investment Group of Wells Fargo Advisors), so we’re keeping our sleeves rolled up and continue serving," Farhat said.

Garage Bar Cares launched on Friday, March 20 and serves the first 100 people to call the Grand Rapids location, starting at 10 a.m. everyday.

Farhat and the owners Max Benedict, Dave Levitt and Brad Rosely said they hoped it would inspire others to find unique ways to help those in need during the pandemic.

"Our goal was just to get this idea off the ground and provide some relief to those in need,“ said Dave Levitt, partner, Third Coast Development and one of the four Garage Bar owners.

Levitt also said, "But as soon as we mentioned this to other local business owners, it really took off. We’re grateful to our sponsors who have helped support this effort, and we’re very excited to see other restaurants and businesses create some type of giveaway initiative."

The target audience for the first month of the program was focused on anyone who has been recently downsized or temporarily laid off from their job.

For the extended period, new audiences are being targeted, including area first responders and organizers of Grand Rapids Service Industry Network Donations, which is a volunteer initiative that provides food and supplies to out-of-work service industry workers.

“The Grand Rapids food service industry is a tight-knit community, so we felt it necessary to help out our brothers and sisters in the industry,” Farhat said.

People can call the Garage's North Monroe District location at (616) 454-0321 with their name and order and select their pick up time.

Callers will be able to order any item off the menu for up to two people. Owners are asking that guests limit their order to once per day.

A variety of organizations help support the cost of initiative with the owners. Organizations include, Mercantile Bank, Pioneer Construction, Car City, Custer Office, Century Flooring, along with other organizations and private donations.

If you are interested in supporting the initiative or sponsoring meals, contact Kevin Farhat at 616-454-0321.

“It’s the community supporting those in need, which is keeping our staff employed,” Farhat explained. “The kindness of our community is really on display here.”

Garage Bar and Grill remains open for delivery and take out customers, as well, including beer and wine sales.

For more information about the Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill, visit their website or their Facebook page.

