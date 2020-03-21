General Motors is partnering with Ventec Life Systems, a medical company, to increase the production of ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, the two companies said, "Ventec will leverage GM’s logistics, purchasing and manufacturing expertise to build more of their critically important ventilators."

The Society of Critical Care Medicine has projected that 960,000 coronavirus patients who become critically ill in the U.S. may need to be put on ventilators. The organization estimates there are only about 200,000 ventilators in the country. Public officials nationwide are preparing to increase the supply of ventilators.

RELATED: Officials looking to increase Michigan's supply of 1,000 ventilators as COVID-19 spreads

“With GM’s help, Ventec will increase ventilator production,” said Chris Kiple, Ventec Life Systems CEO. “By tapping their expertise, GM is enabling us to get more ventilators to more hospitals much faster. This partnership will help save lives.”

Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the State Emergency Operations Center has been working hard and creatively to find a way to bring more ventilators into the state. There are about 1,000 ventilators in Michigan.

“We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO. “We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis.”

GM and Ventec are collaborating with the help of StopTheSpread.org, which said the partnership will "drastically scale production of critically needed respiratory care products."

RELATED: Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears

This week, Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.