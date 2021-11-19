Godfrey-Lee schools extending Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19

Thanksgiving break will be a nine-day stretch.

WYOMING, Mich — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools announced Thursday it has joined a growing list of West Michigan school districts in extending its Thanksgiving break.

Now, the district will be closed Nov. 22 and 23, along with the previously scheduled break, to provide a nine-day stretch for students and staff to stay home.

In a note to district community members Thursday, Interim Superintendent Dirk Weeldreyer said the closure is a result of higher COVID-19 numbers and guidance from the Kent County Health Department.

“Across Michigan there has been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases as we have headed into the fall season,” Weeldrever said. “We have also been seeing that impact here in Godfrey-Lee Public Schools with rapidly increasing numbers over the past two weeks. While nearly all of these cases appear to have spread outside of school, the growing case numbers are concerning.”

COVID-19 cases have been surging in Michigan over the last couple weeks, with kids being a driving force. West Michigan healthcare leaders have recently said their hospitals are “at a tipping point.”

“We have made this difficult decision with the safety and health of our entire school community in mind,” Weeldrever said. “However, it is important to note that if the effectiveness of this break is to be maximized, students and staff should limit contact with other persons outside of the home. Doing so will hopefully help to interrupt the rate of infections across our community.”

Classes at Godfrey-Lee schools are expected to continue Monday, Nov. 29.

