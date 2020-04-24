Golfers can start returning to the links under the revised stay at home order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday, April 24.

According to the governor, golfing is allowed as long as it is "consistent with sound social distancing." Golf carts are not permitted yet.

Whitmer said on Friday that if people want to golf at this time, they need to be mindful to not spread the virus.

Whitmer said golf carts are not allowed and people still need to keep six feet away from others while engaging in outdoor activities, per the CDC guidelines.

"Please stay safe and do everything you can to protect yourself and others. I know there's been a lot of discussion about these restrictions. I know they haven't been easy and they seemed inconsistent or confusing, but the data shows that what we have done is working," Whitmer said.

As of Thursday, the state of Michigan reported 35,291 cases of COVID-19 and 2,977 people have died from the virus.

Friday the stay at home order was extended until May 15, but some of the previous restrictions were eased including lawn care and motor boating.

People are also required to wear a mask when they are in an enclosed public space, such as a grocery store, Whimter said.

