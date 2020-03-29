GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order, most retail shops are closed including thrift shops. However, people are still piling up their donations outside the locked doors.

Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids is reminding people to hold their donations until the order has been lifted.

"We are not able to process donations while our organization is closed and unfortunately our stores have been receiving a lot of donations the past couple days," the organization posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Goodwill encouraged people to still declutter during this period, but they are urging people to find a place to store the donations in their homes for the time being.

"We will need your support and donations more than ever when we reopen. Please hold onto your donations until we announce we have reopened," Goodwill said.

Monday, Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids said its 19 stores will be closed and no longer accepting donations until the stay at home order is lifted on April 13.

