GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've done some spring cleaning and want to donate clothing and other household items, a number of places have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Goodwill.

However, the Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids said it would be opening drive-thru locations Friday, May 8.

The drive-thru locations will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Donation hours will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Goodwill said the donation drop-offs will implement a touchless system, asking that donors bag and box their items.

Each car will be directed one at a time, so donors can get out, place their donations in marked bins and leave -- all within the 6-foot social distancing guidelines. For larger items, like furniture, Goodwill employees will be available to help.

Next week will be the first time Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids will be accepting donations since its 19 stores closed on April 13.

Call your local Goodwill to see if they will be accepting drive-thru donations before leaving clothing and items at the stores.

