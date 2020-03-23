GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A spokesperson for Goodwill stores in Grand Rapids is encouraging people not to donate while its 19 stores are closed until April 13 due to requirements by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer ordered a stay-at-home order Monday which says that non-essential businesses must close in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan.

All Goodwill locations have drop-off donation spots, so it is not necessary to go inside the store to donate. Wallace says she is concerned if people continue to drop off their unwanted items, they would be ruined due to the weather.

"We are concerned people will continue to make donations but there will be no one available to process [them]," says Jill Wallace, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids.

She encourages people to save their donations until the stores are open again.

"The community is going to need those donations to support job training and employment services at that time," Wallace says.

