GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Goodwill stores all over West Michigan have closed in order to protect the health of employees, donors, and shoppers from the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

All retail stores are closed effective Wednesday, March 18 ad will remain closed through April 5.

"This has been a difficult decision," Goodwill said in a press release. "However, we are following the advice of public health officials to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as it enters our West Michigan community."

Goodwill said it will continue to operate their website and there will be no interruption to their online sales.

The nonprofit also said it would keep the drive-thru donations open and staffed to accept donations Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. All but four stores, Coopersville, Zeeland, Holland-Washington Ave., and Muskegon-Sherman Blvd., will remain open.

Goodwill said in order to protect employees and unsure the products are safe, all donations will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before they are sorted and priced.

Expanded curbside pickup of donations is offered. Call 231-722-7871 to schedule a home pickup.

Other aspects of Goodwill's coronavirus response plan:

Goodwill Career Center limited services

The Goodwill Career Center at 271 E. Apple Avenue has temporarily suspended face-to-face services at this site. Goodwill staff are available for consultation assistance via phone at 231-722-7871.

Tax preparation service reduction

Due to site closures and reduced staff, Goodwill’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will suspend some of its services beginning March 23 until further notice. Clients with appointments are being contacted individually. For more information call the VITA hotline at 231-722-8482, ext. 8482 or email vitataxes@goodwillwm.org

GoodTemps temporary staffing services

GoodTemps continues to service its business customers and place workers. Job seekers can apply online at www.goodtempsmi.com

Industrial and Janitorial Services continue

The Goodwill's industrial and janitorial B2B lines continue to service and honor their contracts with local businesses.

Achievers of the Year luncheon

The Goodwill's tenth-annual community celebration event originally scheduled for May 6 has been postponed to a future date to be determined.

