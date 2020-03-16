COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye has rejected a lawsuit calling for a delay of Tuesday's primary in Ohio.

The election and in-person voting will go on as scheduled.

Citing concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended that in-person voting for the Ohio Primary be delayed from Tuesday to June 2.

While DeWine can't issue an order to make the delay happen -- as he has done to close restaurants, gyms and movie theaters -- he said he will file a lawsuit in an effort to make it happen.

Also on Monday, DeWine said that restrictions on mass gatherings now apply to groups of more than 50 people. He also issued an order to indefinitely close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state.

On Sunday, DeWine issued an order restricting bars and restaurants to take out services. The order followed similar orders restricting mass gatherings and closing K-12 schools for three weeks beginning on Monday.

As of Monday, Ohio has found 50 positive cases of the coronavirus, 14 of which have required hospitalizations.

