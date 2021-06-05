Gov. Whitmer announces 55% of Michigan residents vaccinated

This is the first milestone in Gov. Whitmer's "Vacc to Normal" plan.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that 55% of Michigan residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first milestone in Gov. Whitmer's "Vacc to Normal" plan.

“I am excited that 55% of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because it puts us one step closer to getting Vacc to Normal,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Everyone is eligible to get their safe, effective shots, and it's on all of us to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect ourselves, our families and our communities. On May 24, we anticipate allowing a return to in-person work across all sectors, and as more Michiganders get vaccinated, we will continue lifting restrictions to get Vacc to Normal safely.”

Gov. Whitmer's Vacc to Normal plan includes several milestones that would allow restrictions to loosen:

1. 55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks

Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.

2. 60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks

Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%.

Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%.

Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%.

Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.

3. 65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks

Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties.

Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.

4. 70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks

Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.

