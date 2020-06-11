Gov. Whitmer announces new acting director of Unemployment Insurance Agency

Liza Estlund Olson will fill the position of Acting Director of the UIA effective immediately.

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Liza Estlund Olson will serve as Acting Director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Former UIA Director Steve Gray has resigned from his position.

This will be Olson’s second time serving as Acting Director of the UIA. She previously served as Acting Director from 2007-2008.

Olson also previously served as Director of the Michigan Bureau of Workforce Transformation from 2008-2011. Cheryl Schmittdiel, who currently serves as Deputy Director of the Office of the State Employer, will serve as Acting Director of the Michigan Office of the State Employer.

“As we continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we work around the clock to ensure unemployment benefits for those who have lost work as a result of this virus,” Olson said. “I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for trusting me in this crucial position, and I am happy to serve in this capacity again. I look forward to working closely with her and partners across state government to protect Michigan families.”

