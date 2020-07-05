LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to extend Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order to May 28.

Under this order, Michiganders still must not leave their homes except to run critical errands, to engage in safe outdoor activities, or to go to work.

In addition to the extension of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, manufacturing workers, including Michigan's Big 3 auto companies are allowed to return to work on Monday, May 11 as part of her MI Safe Start Plan.

“This is good news for our state, our businesses, and our working families,” said Whitmer. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward on our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy safely and responsibly."

Manufacturing facilities must adopt measures to protect their workers from the spread of COVID-19. That includes conducting a daily entry screening protocol for workers and everyone else entering the facility, including a questionnaire covering symptoms and exposure to people with possible COVID-19. They must also create dedicated entry points at every facility, and suspend entry of all non-essential in-person visits, including tours.

"As we continue to phase in sectors of our economy, I will keep working around the clock to ensure our businesses adopt best practices to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19," Whitmer said. "When we all keep doing our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly. "

These facilities must also train workers on, among other things, how COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person, signs and symptoms of COVID-19, steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or suspected or confirmed diagnosis, and the use of personal protective equipment.

“We believe the manufacturing industry has a big role to play in Michigan's economic recovery and we're ready to lead the way. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the governor to bring the manufacturing industry back up to full strength,” said John Walsh, President and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

All businesses in the state must require masks to be worn when workers cannot consistently maintain six feet of separation from others, and consider face shields for those who cannot consistently maintain three feet of separation from other workers.

