Governor asks for porch lights to stay on in honor of COVID victims

Whitmer said Wednesday the lights were symbolic of the unity needed to stop the virus.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To remember the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Michigan, Governor Whitmer asked folks across the state to turn on their porch lights Wednesday night. Houses in Heritage Hill joined in, leaving lights on from 8 to 9 in honor of the thousands killed by COVID.

During the pandemic, 2020 became the deadliest year on record in Michigan. The state saw an 18% increase in deaths over 2019. More than 115,000 died in 2020, compared to around 98,000 the year prior. 16,700 of those deaths are linked to COVID-19.

Whitmer said Wednesday the lights were symbolic of the unity needed to stop the virus.

"In times of darkness, the light we seek resides in one another. In Michigan, we show up for one another," Whitmer says. "Together, I know we'll beat this damn virus and rebuild our economy and our communities back stronger than ever before."

The increase in deaths from year to year is the largest the state has seen since the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.