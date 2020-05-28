Gov. Whitmer sends letter to President Trump requesting more National Guard aid for COVID-19

Title 32 status provides for federal pay and benefits but is only authorized by the president until June 24.

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to the President of the United States asking for an extension of the Title 32 authority so that Michigan can utilize National Guard forces to combat the spread of COVID-19 through the end of July.

“The Michigan National Guard has been instrumental in flattening the COVID-19 curve in Michigan by performing testing throughout the state, distributing Personal Protective Equipment, food, and medical supplies, providing warehousing support, disinfecting public spaces, and assisting the Department of Health and Human Services with testing,” Whitmer said. “I’m requesting an extension to continue utilizing the Michigan National Guard so we can safely reopen our economy while putting the health and well-being of all Michiganders first.”

In addition to requiring Title 32 authority, Whitmer is also making her request so guard members continue to receive benefits like federal retirement and education benefits.

“I want to ensure the brave men and women serving in the National Guard receive the benefits they’re entitled to and have earned,” Whitmer said.

In addition to requiring Title 32 authority to fully utilize the Michigan National Guard, Gov. Whitmer is making her request in order to ensure Guard members receive federal retirement and education benefits made available under the GI Bill. If Title 32 authority expires on June 24, some Guard members will not be eligible to receive these benefits.

