LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today that the Michigan Medicaid Program will waive co-pays and cost-sharing for testing and health care treatment related to coronavirus.

A number of insurers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network of Michigan, Priority Health, CVS Health, McLaren, and Meridian also announced they will fully cover the cost of medically-necessary COVID-19 tests for members.

“So far we have no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, however we must take steps to ensure every Michigander has access to the care they need to combat the spread of this disease,” said Governor Whitmer.

Earlier this week, Governor Whitmer announced the creation of four task forces to combat the spread of coronavirus and assess the impact it may have on Michiganders’ day-to-day lives.

Yesterday, the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories announced it has increased its testing supplies to test more than 300 Michiganders for the virus, more than doubling its previous testing capacity.

Michigan currently has no known cases of the disease. For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.

More coronavirus stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.