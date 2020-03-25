Many hospitals are facing potential shortages of essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment as the state total of COVID-19 cases grows.

On Tuesday, March 24, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on residents and businesses to donate any available supplies to hospitals and medical providers.

“Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it," Gov. Whitmer said. "We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other. ”

The state said many businesses have stepped up to do their part in helping medical providers respond to COVID-19. On Tuesday, Ford, 3M, the UAW, and GE Health Care announced a partnership to manufacture respirators.



In addition, distilleries like Coppercraft Distillery in Holland and Mammoth Distilling in Traverse City have announced plans to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizer to health care providers in their areas.

RELATED: Holland-area distillery making alcohol-based hand sanitizer for hospitals and healthcare providers

Items most needed at this time:

Hospital Gowns

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand / Wipe)

Gloves

Surgical Masks

Masks N95-N100

No-Touch Thermometers

Donations can be directed to the Michigan Community Service Commission at COVID19donations@michigan.gov or 517-335-4295.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

More coronavirus coverage on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.