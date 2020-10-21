Governor Whitmer 'sounding the alarm' on rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

"We are now at our peak when it comes to daily new cases. This peak is higher than what we saw in April," said Whitmer.

LANSING, Mich. — During a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said there has been a steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. She compared the current rate of infection to earlier this year, and said Michigan's daily new cases is higher than April.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,597 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total number of cases in Michigan since the beginning of the pandemic hit 150,989. The state also recorded 33 news deaths; the death toll has now reached 7,086.

"The Michigan Supreme Court by a narrow, party-line majority struck down the statute under which I had issued executive orders to save lives and protect Michigan families, our front line workers and small businesses," said Whitmer, "Since that time, we’ve seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. We are now at our peak when it comes to daily new cases. This peak is higher than what we saw in April."

Whitmer said Michiganders need to take precautions seriously, and "double down" on wearing masks and physical distancing. Even though the court struck down her executive orders, she suggested wearing masks when visiting within 6-feet and indoors with others who live outside your household, even if that is in your own home, a family member's home, or friend's home. She and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, urged against gatherings.

"We know more people will get sick, we know more people will get hospitalized, and sadly, more people will lose their battle with COVID-19," said Whitmer, "Based on what we know, a vaccine will not be available, much less widely distributed, for several months. And that's why we all have to do what we know works. It also means time is of the essence."

Whitmer said all other states in the Midwest are seeing a rise in cases as well. She touted Michigan's ability to "flatten the curve" earlier in the year, and called on residents to take extreme caution once again. Whitmer said she is "sounding the alarm bell" to the dangerous increase in cases and hospitalizations, and said Michigan's numbers are moving in the wrong direction.

"Most states in the U.S. are now seeing a surge in cases," said Khaldun, "Michigan is not as severe as many other states, but we have many reasons to be concerned. We are now at, as of yesterday, 149,392 total cases, and 7,053 deaths."

Whitmer also called on the federal government for a bi-partisan recovery package to support "families, front-line workers, and small businesses." She said senate leadership is not able to work together to get a bill passed, citing the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Amy Coney Barrett. She did, however, thank Senators Peters and Stabenow for their work to "put aside partisan differences" and work for the people in the state.

Without naming anyone in particular, Whitmer denounced some leader's call for hear immunity.

"We’ve seen some of our leaders embracing dangerous ideals like heard immunity," said Whitmer, "Let me be clear: That philosophy is inhumane. Health experts have said that if we embrace heard immunity, 30,000 more Michiganders would die from this virus."

Whitmer also reiterated a call for a mask mandate at the Capitol.

Watch the full press conference here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.