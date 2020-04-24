GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several organizations in Kent County are working together to give homeless women a safer place to live during the pandemic.

Kent County and Grand Rapids Emergency Management departments along with the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, Mel Trotter Ministries, and The Salvation Army have started a new women's shelter.

The shelter is for women who are experiencing homelessness and who are presumed negative to COVID-19.

The women will be housed in the Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School gymnasium. Organizers said it can hold up to 75 people and will allow for safe practices of social distancing while reducing the number of people without a home at this time.

Women will be able to take showers at the facility and food will be provided by The Salvation Army.

It will be primarily staffed by Kent County volunteers, the City of Grand Rapids Homeless Outreach Team, and Mel Trotter Ministries staff.

“All of us who are working at the shelter have been moved by the strength of these women,” said Lt. Lou Hunt, emergency manager, Kent County. “It has truly been a blessing and our privilege to serve this vulnerable yet highly appreciative population.”

According to the Kent County Health department the homeless community has seen well over 50 cases of COVID-19 in the last several weeks.

Organizers said this is not intended to be a long-term solution but there are significant staffing needs for the daily operations. Volunteers for all shifts are needed and will not be in direct contact with known positive COVID-19 patients.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit www.kcest.org/volunteer.

