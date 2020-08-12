Grand Rapids Chamber to host townhall on COVID-19 order extension, vaccine distribution

The townhall runs from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The Grand Rapids Chamber will host a town hall with the director of the Kent County Health Department and other guests to discuss the extension of the three-week epidemic order and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The townhall runs from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m, and will also include discussion with Keith Hustak, Vice President of Advanced Practice Provider Services and Operations for Spectrum Health.

Sarah K. Willey, an attorney with Miller Johnson, will discuss employer vaccination requirements and mandates, COVID-19 vaccine coverage and other issues as it applies to employer-provided vaccines.

Watch live here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.