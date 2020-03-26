GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One Grand Rapids teacher has gotten incredibly creative when it comes to engaging his students online.

Ian Grell, an 8th grade teacher from The Potter's House School, created his own song title "Into the Google" to the tune of "Into the Unknown" from Disney's hit new movie Frozen 2.

Grell, joined by his black and white cat, belts out school-related lyrics in the 1 minute and 40 second YouTube video. He posted it on Wednesday, March 25.

"Some pass their classes, while others don't," Grell sang. "There's a thousand reasons I should go and grow my brain, and ignore that TikTok that I wish would go away."

"Into the Google classroom!"

Grell teachers language arts and social students at The Potter's House and he's not the only teacher sending out messages to his students. Four other teachers in West Michigan recorded video messages of themselves, reminding their students that they are proud of them and how much the they were missed.

Michigan students have been out of school nearly two weeks, following an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to shut down all K-12 public, private and boarding schools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Students were expected to return back to school during the first week of April, but earlier this week, Whitmer issued a 'stay home, stay safe' executive order than extended return to at least April 13.

