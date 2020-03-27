GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 is not stopping the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) from engaging with the public.

Although the building is closed, the GRAM's website is open for everyone to explore.

The museum has several digital offerings online -- everything from artist interviews, to digital publications and resources for children.

According to organizers, more content is produced and uploaded regularly.

The GRAM has also transitioned Yoga at GRAM online, creating live streams for in-home yoga sessions with AM Yoga.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Public Library have also expanded their digital services for the community during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

The GRPM has over 250,000 artifacts and scientific specimens available online to view, as well as a live stream of the two lake sturgeon that call the museum home.

The GRPL is offering temporary e-cards for those with library cards to access all their digital resources. E-card holders have access to the library's eBook and audiobook library, Hoopla, and a video service that allows streaming of 10 items per month.

