Residents at Grand Haven assisted living home contract COVID-19

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — (GRAND HAVEN TRIBUNE) - Christian Haven Home assisted living in Grand Haven announced Monday that “several residents” have tested positive for COVID-19.

Administrator Sue Wilson said many test results are still pending, making it difficult to speculate how many residents have tested positive.

“We’re still in the process of testing residents,” Wilson said. “A majority of them have been tested, but we don’t have all their results back. We have been very transparent with their families.”

One employee had tested positive for COVID-19 in late April; another was tested earlier Sunday and is awaiting results. The employee who had tested positive in April notified staff immediately when feeling symptoms. The employee was not working when symptomatic and has not yet returned to work, Wilson said.

“We have been in close contact with the Ottawa Department of Public Health and have been diligently working to follow their guidance on prevention and treatment since the arrival of COVID-19 in our area,” Wilson said in a press release. “From the beginning, we’ve been doing all that we can to minimize the spread of COVID-19 to our residents and staff.”

“We are thankful for the partnership with the leadership and staff at Christian Haven Home as we work through this difficult time,” added Dr. Paul Heidel, medical director with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “The effects this pandemic has had on the senior community is a reminder of how we need to work to protect others and keep this virus from spreading.”

Sunday, the facility began the process of having all residents and staff tested. Repeat tests for those testing negative will be conducted in seven days.

“Christian Haven is a home where everyone truly knows each other,” Wilson said. “Our hearts go out to those affected and to their families. The staff remains deeply committed to doing all they can for each of our residents. Every day, I’m touched by the way our staff is working together to do their best to help our residents not only stay healthy but continue to feel valued and cared for. We’ve always felt a strong sense of community at Christian Haven Home, and that is felt now more than ever.”

