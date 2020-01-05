GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — As healthcare facilities and businesses analyze sanitation techniques due to the novel coronavirus, leaders of a lakeshore business say their ultraviolet technology is continuously effective against viruses like COVID-19.

UV Angel, located on Washington Avenue in Grand Haven, recently announced two products: the UV Angel Air and Adapt. The former UVC system autonomously treats air while the latter neutralizes pathogens on individual surfaces, said Dr. Lina Lee, the company's chief science and medical officer.

Many healthcare providers use UVC technology to disinfect surfaces. At Holland Hospital, the system is used after patients are discharged or leave a room, said Don Dunigan, environmental services manager.

"Research has shown it can eliminate or kill the bacteria present on surfaces with up to 99 percent effectiveness," Dunigan said."It's another tool in our toolbox to make sure we're creating an environment that's as safe as possible for patients."

The challenge with UV has always been how to protect the room occupant because many are used when the person is not in the room, Lee said.

"The beauty of our technology and the advancements is that they can run 24/7 in occupied spaces without exposing the room occupant to UVC," she said. "It's a unique technology that works with all the other things that you're doing."

The UV Angel Air draws air into a sealed chamber, treats it with high-intensity UVC light to neutralize pathogens and returns the air to a room. The Adapt device attaches directly to equipment, like a keyboard, and treats the surfaces with low-intensity light after they have been used.

Not just healthcare providers, but businesses preparing to reopen can also use these products to ensure their buildings are safer, Lee said.

"There is only so much social distancing you can do with desks, but if you could also add UV technology to help further sanitize air and surfaces...it will augment the process," she said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged the efforts of UV Angel in a press briefing on Monday, April 27.

"The UV Angel air and UV Angel adapt will help provide healthcare leaders with tools to fight infectious diseases, including COVID-19," she said.

