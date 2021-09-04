Grand Haven High Schools will move to remote learning for 2 weeks

The 14-day pause will also include a pause on all sports through Friday, April 23.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Friday, Grand Haven Area Public Schools announced Grand Haven High School and Grand Haven Central High School will move to remote learning following recommendations from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health and state officials.

High school students will not have school Monday, April 12.

In-person instruction for high school students will resume on Monday, April 26. This change does not affect Kindergarten through 8th grade students, who will resume in-person learning on Monday, April 12, or Buccaneer Virtual K-12 students, who will continue instruction as usual.

“The health and safety of our students and staff remains a high priority and we make decisions based on what is in their best interest,” says Andrew Ingall, GHAPS Superintendent. “While we don’t have reports of an imminent outbreak in our high school buildings, we are responding to the recommendation from the county and state health departments to temporarily move to online instruction.”

Today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,834 cases of COVID-19 along with 26 deaths.

The total number of cases is at 731,131. The death toll now stands at 16,426.

