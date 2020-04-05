GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Thousands of dollars will be dispersed to residents and area non-profits as early as next week, so they may begin their work on COVID-19 related community projects.

The Neighborhood Match Fund (NMF) has functioned the last several years as a way for Grand Rapids residents to improve their community either through providing resources, or hosting events. For the most recent round of applications, the city asked for ideas on how to heal and protect those most vulnerable amid the pandemic.

"It's always critical to listen to the community, to leverage their wisdom. They are experts of their neighborhoods," said Grand Rapids assistant to the city manager, Stacy Stout.

Typically, the city awards up to $2,500 per project, however, approved applicants were eligible for up to $10,000 due to COVID-19. The city is investing a total of $66,970 in 10 different projects.

Stout said the Office of Equity had funds leftover from cancelled events that they were able to shift to the NMF.

"We took some dollars that we already spent this fiscal year and we said, 'okay, how do we get it out in the community, right now?" Stout said Monday.

Stout said the city received 23 proposals, which is one of the larger applicant pools to date.

One of the awarded contracts went to Grand Rapids Area Mutual Aid Network (GRAMAN), which is a group that has formed in response to the public health crisis.

GRAMAN volunteer organizer Amy Carpenter said the group plans to utilize the funding to provide financial support to families who have been hard hit by the economic shutdown. The group also provides groceries to families in need. As of May 1, they've raised $50,000 in seven weeks and provided cash and groceries to 173 people and 245 families respectively, Carpenter said.

"We were up and running as fast as we could, when the shutdown hit. We were fluid, we were flexible because we are not an institution we are just neighbors doing this work," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said cash assistance is being provided to black and brown community members.

"We really wanted to focus on those neighbors who have been historically marginalized already," Carpenter said.

GRAMAN has over 250 outstanding financial aid requests and 83 requests for groceries. Carpenter said they are hopeful to cover those requests in part with the city's support, however, they will need more funds. Carpenter said they have been providing support to communities in and around Grand Rapids, including in Kentwood and Wyoming. However, the funds from the NMF will be provided only to Grand Rapids residents, as part of the contract.

Each NMF beneficiary is required to submit a closing report at the completion of their project in order to maintain accountability, according to the city. The projects must be completed by the end of August.

Contracts were awarded to the following groups:

Baxter Community Center’s Threads program to make reusable masks for distribution at the center’s food pantry and other food sites

Grand Rapids Area Mutual Aid Network to provide food and basic needs support to residents who are the most vulnerable during COVID-19

Rising Grinds Café to support local business owners not receiving recovery funds by hiring local youth to write them a handwritten note of encouragement accompanied by a homecooked meals and information on business recovery resources

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association to produce a series of bilingual – English and Spanish – videos on wellness and community resources

Our Kitchen Table to serve households with children in pre-kindergarten to first grade through an online platform that includes phone conferencing about gardening strategies for extending their food supply and conversations with a registered dietician about the food they have available and how it can be prepared

Urban Core Collective to ensure black and Latinx community members have access to personal protective equipment

Anishinaabe Circle to provide a virtual wellness workshop for Native American teens in middle and high school and essential needs care packages to Native American households that include traditional medicines and teachings

Madison Food Mobile Pantry for door drop-off services to provide residents with food, information and possible resources to help meet their other basic needs

Grand Rapids African American Community Task Force to gather existing data from multiple sources and compile them into one comprehensive report with added historical context on outcomes for African Americans in Grand Rapids as a baseline project to build upon for future community organizing

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Eta Nu Lambda Chapter to facilitate mobile panel discussions led by local health professionals on ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, make reusable masks, handle masks and other topics related to wellness and prevention. Hand sanitizer and reusable masks also will be distributed to community.

To apply for the next round of NMF funding, which will be for projects occurring from Sept. 1 to Feb .28, click here. Applications will be accepted from June 1-30.

