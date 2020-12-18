'You've got to take care of yourself,' A message from a longtime nursing professor

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to exhaust healthcare systems, Laura B. Moody calls on workers to care for themselves first.

Laura B. Moody retired this summer from an over 20 year career as a nursing professor at Grand Rapids Community College, but she hasn't stopped working.

"I enjoy what I do so that makes a difference," she said during a break in Zoom meetings Wednesday.

From calls with the Kent County Health Department, to senior citizens who are isolated during the pandemic, to family and friends and those she mentors in the health care industry-- her days are filled as she tries to keep all lines of communication open.

As a veteran nurse and now retired nursing professor, the pandemic's undeniable toll on health care workers has her concerned.

Moody helped found the Grand Rapids Chapter of the Black Nurses Association (GRBNA), originally known as Harambe Black Nurses, in 1998.

The group was founded to advocate for and establish a support system for Black registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing students, as well.

Moody has watched many of her own students join the group as mentees and then move into their careers.

"We're just that extra support for one another as a culture to lift each other up as we're out there on the frontlines," Moody said.

But, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain unlike any other on health care workers and its also disproportionately impacted Black Americans.

According to the University of Michigan's School of Public Health, African Americans are roughly 14% of the population, yet they represent 33% of Michigan's coronavirus cases, and 41% of deaths.

Moody emphasizes to the members of GRBNA to take care of themselves first.

"I always say the body you save may be your own, so you've got to take care of yourself, you've got to make sure that you're being healthy, you're eating right, you're getting rest," she said.

Moody says it's been a frightening nine months especially for the RNs and LPNs in the group, who are caring for COVID-19 patients.

"It's scary, because you wonder sometimes when you're going home are you going to take things home to your loved ones?" Moody said. "Some of them have a lot of elderly adults and family members or people with comorbidities, so it's very frightening. But on the other hand, too, if you don't work, you don't eat. So, they have to go to work."

She says a large part of the GRBNA's mission has also been helping within the community, a mission that's become more difficult as the pandemic has limited in person interactions.

"One of our projects right now is getting a hold of senior citizens in the community, and basically giving them a call every week, just letting them know that if there's any questions you have about COVID, if there's any needs be it toilet paper, be it paper towels," she said. "We're here to try and help and make sure our community is aware of what's going on."

"We want to be that voice and help them understand things," Moody said.

GRBNA currently has about 25 active members, and Moody says they are always welcoming more. Their meetings have shifted from in person to Zoom, but their support of each other is vital.

In this week's GRBNA meeting, Moody says the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. was top of mind for many. She said she's heard some hesitation about receiving the vaccine.

Moody says getting the vaccine will have to be a personal decision, noting that there is deep-rooted trauma for Black Americans from medical abuse dating back to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. But, she's hoping as a group they can spread awareness and facts on the vaccine.

"Hopefully, we can be a voice to let people know that yes, it is safe. Yes, we are here for you," she said. "We can stay there with you until you get the shot and then follow up to make sure that you know what's going on. Communication is so key."

To learn more about the GRBNA or to get in contact, click here.

