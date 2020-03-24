GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neurocore Brain Performance Centers are offering free telehealth counseling services to medical personnel and first responders from now until at least May 1.

Those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic will be able to connect for confidential, virtual sessions with Neurocore's licensed mental health professionals. Interested individuals can call 844-853-1188 or visit Neurocore's website to get set up.

The company's CEO, Mark Murrison, said the move comes as a way to support those risking their own health for the safety of others.

"We know that those folks are being really stretched to their limits. They are stressed, and they are anxious. We wanted to provide our services," he said.

Dr. Lyndsay Volpe Bertram, a Spectrum Health clinical psychologist, said this is a difficult time for medical workers and other emergency personnel.

"We're bracing ourselves everywhere in Michigan right now for a pretty steep ramp-up. There's a lot of concerns about supply and demand in terms of the resources that we have. They're concerned about their own health. They're concerned about what they might be bringing home to their family," she said.

Vlope Bertram said she hopes the opportunity for free counseling will be seen as a good thing to take advantage of.

"The mental health providers, like Neurocore it sounds like, are really reaching out to say 'How can we help support you? What can we do for you?' because we are recognizing that this population is going to be at a really high risk for burnout," she explained.

Neurocore Brain Performance Centers focus on brain-based assessments, counseling and training programs, serving both children and adults. Neurocore is still offering telehealth programs, including counseling, to the general public, but for a charge.

"While we will not all be affected medically by the virus, almost all of us will be impacted from a mental health perspective to some degree. Neurocore, and all mental health professionals, are here to help,” said Murrison.

