Grand Rapids company selected by feds to manufacture coronavirus vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturing company was selected by the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Defense to assist in the manufacturing and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) will be a part of expanding the United States' capacity for producing vaccines related to the pandemic, a news release said.

“We are extremely honored to be chosen to serve our country and help respond to the demands and challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tom Ross, President and CEO of GRAM. “As a homegrown company with a strong culture built on teamwork and accountability, our team will confidently deliver the safest and highest-quality solutions that will ultimately be life-saving for the American people.”

GRAM opened its new 60,000 sq. ft. facility at 524 Butterworth St. SW in June. The company has three facilities; this location is the largest.

The contract from the federal government was awarded as a collaboration between the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority the Department of Health and Human Services.

