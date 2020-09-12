Community Conversation | Grand Rapids group providing COVID-19 stats for people of color

The Black Impact Collaborative is hosting the interactive, community conversation at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As West Michigan continues to battle the rise in COVID-19 cases, a group of local organizations is hosting an interactive community conversation to provide an update on virus stats for people of color in Grand Rapids.

The Black Impact Collaborative is hosting the Wednesday, Dec. 9 event. It starts at 4 p.m. on ZOOM. It can be viewed here and 13 ON YOUR SIDE will stream it live on the website and Facebook.

Experts will share information about the COVID-19 states and information on the current clinic trials in progress. There will also be information about the historical perspective on the concerns of Black people regarding medical studies in America and how that impacts the community and development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There will also be a question and answer opportunity for participants.

Featured speakers include:

Dr. Walter Brame

Member, Black Impact Collaborative and Moderator

Member, Black Impact Collaborative and Moderator Teresa Branson, MHA

Deputy Administrative Health Officer, Kent County Health Department

Deputy Administrative Health Officer, Kent County Health Department Dr. Surrender Rajasekaran

Medical Director of Research, Spectrum Health

Medical Director of Research, Spectrum Health Dr. Leslie Pelkey

Chief Medical Officer, Cherry Health

Chief Medical Officer, Cherry Health Dr. Eric Achtyes

Director of Research, Cherry Health

Director of Research, Cherry Health Dr. Rick Nettles

Vice President of Medical Affairs, Janssen Pharmaceuticals

The Grand Rapids Chamber recently hosted a town hall with the Kent County Health Department discussing the possibility of the vaccine in the US getting closer to reality. The FDA is considering authorization of emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 10. If it's approved, the company said it could begin shipping out doses within hours.

Dr. Adam London of the Kent County Health Department said Michigan is expecting somewhere between 84,000 and a couple 100,000 doses within a week after the expected authorization, but it's not clear how many of the doses will end up in West Michigan. They will go to healthcare workers, those administering the vaccine, first responders, and EMS.

As the vaccine becomes more readily available, London said, it will be expanded out to essential workers like teachers, food supply chain and utility workers -- with the hope of making it available to the general public in the spring.

RELATED VIDEO:

